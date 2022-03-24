Darby Allin and Sting join forces with The Hardys to pick up a big win on AEW Dynamite

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite saw the Super Team of Darby Allin, Sting, and The Hardys take on the Andrade Family Office's Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade in a Texas Tornado Tag match.

The AFO turned their back on Matt Hardy a few weeks ago, assaulting him. Right then, Jeff Hardy made his All Elite debut to save his brother. Later on Rampage, Darby Allin defeated The Butcher, and the former and Sting got surrounded by the AFO post-match.

But The Hardys came to their rescue. Matt Hardy laid out the challenge of a Texas Tornado Tag match on Dynamite, which the AFO accepted. You can check out the results for that edition of Rampage here.

This week's match was fast-paced, where the two teams brawled all over the arena. Butcher and Blade took Darby and Jeff up the stairs and started brawling. Butcher threw Darby Allin down the arena steps. Private Party hit a double side effect on Matt Hardy off the entrance stage, and Jeff Hardy hit the Swanton Bomb from a ladder through a table in the backstage area.

Back in the ring, Sting blocked the Gin and Juice by locking in the Dragon Sleeper. The Icon and Matt Hardy hit their finishers simultaneously on Private Party, and the latter picked up the win for his team.

Sting and Darby Allin has been quite successful in tag team action

Sting and Darby Allin are quite the team in All Elite Wrestling. From feuding with Team Taz to teaming up with The Hardys and winning a tornado tag match this week, the face-painted stars have become a force to be reckoned with.

So far, Sting and Darby have beaten teams such as Team Taz, Men of the Year, 2point0, FTR, and the Gunn Club.

With big wins such as these, the duo could even challenge the tag team championship in the future. Would you like to see Sting and Darby as the tag team champions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

