"There's something about them" - Sting and Darby Allin want a dream match against 6-time World Tag Team Champions in AEW

Darby Allin and Sting recently spoke about the idea of facing The Young Bucks in AEW.

The Icon is currently having the time of his life performing alongside his protege Allin in AEW programming. Having racked up nine cumulative victories in the tag team and trios divisions, the duo have proved themselves to be a force to be reckoned with in the company.

While the two men have tested themselves against some of the best tag teams like FTR, they're yet to cross paths with Nick and Matt Jackson.

Speaking on Steven's Wrestling Journey podcast, Darby Allin revealed that there's a unique hype surrounding The Young Bucks and that the duo would like to validate that by facing them:

"I would say The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson). I would say The Young Bucks. Yeah, yeah. I don't know why. To be honest, there's something about them. I just want to check it out. I wanna see what the hype is all about," Allin said.

Sting chimed in and stated that he and Allin want to put on incredible performances so fans can remember their matches for years to come:

"I would have to agree with that. And aside from that, I would just say, you know, I just want fans to walk away from every match that I'm involved in, Darby's involved in. I just want to walk away, you know, go wow, that was incredible. What a night to remember!" Sting added.

The Super Elite annihilated Sting and Darby Allin last week.

The face-painted stars could soon get on a collision course with The Young Bucks, considering the two teams were involved in a massive brawl last week.

After Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, a fight broke out pitting The Elite against The Hardys w/ Sting and Darby Allin.

While The Vigilante almost wiped out the heels, The Bucks saved the day when they delivered superkicks to take down the veteran.

With Nick and Matt Jackson already set to face The Hardys at Double or Nothing 2022, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Icon and The Daredevil.

Tonight's go-home episode of AEW Dynamite will shed light on whether or not the face-painted duo will get added to the already stacked match card for May 29 pay-per-view.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling)

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Sting and Darby Allin in action at Double or Nothing 2022? Yes No 7 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell