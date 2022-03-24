Sting files to trademark iconic face paint design

AEW star Sting has officially filed to trademark his iconic black and white face paint design. The filing will cover various items, including merchandise, entertainment services, toys, and energy drinks.

The Icon's legendary face paint design was inspired by Brandon Lee's 1994 movie, The Crow. The former WCW star introduced the aforementioned look during his historic feud with Hollywood Hogan and the nWo in 1996.

With WWE owning the veteran's former promotion, the AEW star took no chances and filed to trademark his legendary look on March 20th, 2022. You can read the full details of the filing here.

The Vigilante's face paint has inspired a variety of performers over the years, from his recent protege Darby Allin to former rival Jeff Hardy.

Sting threw caution to the wind once more on AEW Dynamite

The Icon was featured in an eight-man Texas Tornado tag team match on this week's Dynamite. The veteran teamed up with the Hardys and Darby Allin as they took on Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade.

During the match, the 63-year-old was involved in several high-profile moments. The WWE Hall of Famer dived off the top rope, flatlining the members of AFO. The veteran was also involved in the backstage demolishment of The Butcher and The Blade.

Finally, The Vigilante and Matt Hardy delivered a Twist of Fate/Scorpion Death Drop combination on Private Party to score the victory.

The alliance of Darby Allin & The Icon with the Hardys has been well-received by AEW fans. It will be interesting to see how the company decides to book the face-painted duo moving forward.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Pratik Singh