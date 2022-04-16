AEW star Sting files for a new trademark on his legendary gimmick logo

Former WCW legend Sting recently filed to trademark his iconic "Scorpion" logo.

Sting has sported an iconic ensemble look with black & white face paint and a tribal scorpion logo from his WCW days. The former WCW star introduced the look during his historic feud with Hollywood Hogan and the nWo in 1996. To no one's surprise, he's stayed true to it even in AEW. Using this esthetic for so long has made it synonymous with 'The Icon.'

On April 11, the WCW legend (under his real name, Steve Borden) applied to trademark a version of his scorpion logo. The latest filing is intended to cover categories of Hats, Shirts, Socks, Sweatshirts, Bandanas, and Hooded sweatshirts.

You can check the full details of the filing here.

Sting also filed to trademark iconic face paint design recently

Last month, Sting also filed a new trademark for his face paint design. The filing covered various items, including merchandise, entertainment services, toys, and energy drinks.

The Icon's legendary face paint design was inspired by Brandon Lee's 1994 movie, The Crow. This design has inspired many wrestlers' looks, from his former rival Jeff Hardy to his current mentee Darby Allin. A big factor in Sting perfectly meshing with Darby is the similarity of their presentation and character design.

Considering how WWE now owns the veteran's former promotion, the AEW star took no chances and filed to trademark his legendary look on March 20, 2022. The full details of this filing can be found here.

Given how inseparable The Icon is from his distinctive outfit and look, the decision to file for a trademark may have been a necessary step.

