Sting gives his honest opinion on cinematic matches

AEW star Sting recently gave his take on how he felt about cinematic matches in pro wrestling.

Sting was a part of a cinematic Street Fight at AEW Revolution, where he teamed up with Darby Allin to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. This was The Icon's first match since he suffered a neck injury against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2015, which had forced him into retirement.

Speaking to the Paste Magazine, Sting said that since he had always loved working in movies. He further stated that while he did love the experience filming the cinematic match at AEW Revolution, it was physically much tougher than he expected:

"I’ve always loved filming movies, TV, commercials—I love the Hollywood aspect of things. It was overall a good experience, but it was a lot tougher than I thought it was going to be. I’ve got to tell you. It was tough filming that. Physically, just so demanding—it’s almost easier to go out and have a 20-minute match than it is to film what we did. Still, it was a great experience, lot of fun, and I’m looking forward to just going back to the basics, nothing cinematic. We’re just going to have a straight-up match in front of a crowd and I can’t wait," said Sting.

Sting is set for his first in-ring match in 6 years

Sting will be in action later tonight at AEW Double or Nothing. This will be his first in-ring match in almost six years, having already competed in a cinematic match at AEW Revolution.

Sting and Darby Allin are set to face Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page at Double or Nothing.

