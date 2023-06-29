Sting injured after horrifying spot on AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, wrestling legend Sting suffered an injury while performing a daring dive off a ladder. After the show went off the air, The Icon himself took the time to update fans on his condition.

The main event of the evening featured Sammy Guevara and "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho, taking on Sting and Darby Allin in a tornado tag team match. As the match reached its climax, Allin was about to execute a table spot on Guevara. However, the Icon decided to intervene and took the leap himself, hoping to deliver a spectacular moment.

Regrettably, the placement of the tables seemed slightly misaligned, causing the WWE Hall of Famer to collide face-first with one of them instead of crashing through both.

After the show ended, The Icon addressed the crowd and provided an update on his condition. He mentioned that he believes he has a loose tooth and will require several stitches.

Despite the injury, Sting expressed his gratitude for being able to perform in Ontario and thanked Tony Khan.

Fans around the world are undoubtedly relieved to hear that the former WCW World Champion's injury does not seem to be career-threatening.

