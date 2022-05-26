Sting out with an injury ahead of AEW Double or Nothing 2022

The official AEW Twitter handle recently posted that Sting is suffering from an injury ahead of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Sting and Darby Allin recently appeared on Dynamite to help out the Hardys against the Undisputed Elite. After Jeff Hardy was defeated by Adam Cole, the latter's faction joined the ring to initiate a beatdown on the two brothers. However, the segment soon turned into a brawl as The Icon and his disciple joined the fray.

At one point, Sting's leg was trapped in a steel chair to set him up for a stomp by Kyle O'Reilly. This left the 63-year old veteran in visible pain afterwards.

In a tweet by AEW, it was explained that The Icon was not cleared for travel, and hence will be missing the Fan Fest Meet & Greets at Double or Nothing.

"Due to injury last week, @Sting has not been cleared to travel & will unfortunately not be at this Saturday’s #AEWDoN Fan Fest Meet & Greets. For fans who purchased tickets to see #TheIcon, Watch your inbox for information on refunds."

AEW PPV Double or Nothing will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 04:30 Hrs (04:30 am IST) onwards on Monday, 30th May, 2022. Eurosport channel can also be live streamed on the discovery+ app.

AEW Double or Nothing will feature a variety of high-profile matches

While Sting may not make an appearance at the pay-per-view, the event is still slated to have a stacked card of matches for fans.

Weeks of build-up will finally pay off as Wardlow's feud with MJF may finally see a conclusion soon. The winner of the Owen Hart Tournament will also be unveiled for both the men's and women's divisions.

The event will also have title defenses, including Hangman Adam Page facing CM Punk in an AEW World Championship match.

Given how diligent AEW has been with the promotion for the event, it is expected to be a grand affair. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the All Elite storylines progress during the pay-per-view on Sunday.

Edited by Genci Papraniku