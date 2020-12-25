Sting is interested in doing cinematic-style matches in AEW

Speaking on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Sting revealed that he has already shown interest in doing cinematic-style matches in AEW. The Icon said that the topic of cinematic-style bouts had come up during his discussions with AEW President Tony Khan, before him signing with the company. Sting had even had talks with WWE about having a cinematic match with The Undertaker.

A new episode of the #AEWUnrestricted Podcast featuring @Sting is out NOW!



Listen now https://t.co/durg0s3xnA pic.twitter.com/8gDaXaaNXd — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 24, 2020

Sting currently finds himself working with AEW at the age of 61. So, it should come to no one's surprise that there are questions about whether or not The Vigilante will actually wrestle in AEW. So far, he has been limited to a few on-screen interactions with various roster members. However, while we may not get to see him in a live match, Sting has revealed that he is open to doing cinematic matches.

"When Tony called and spoke with me, and he asked, 'Are you interested in doing cinema-style matches?' I said, 'Yeah, I am. I am."

Sting also revealed that he had pitched a cinematic-style match with The Undertaker back when he was with the WWE. However, it never came to fruition, as Sting recalled due to a variety of reasons. Undertaker vs. The Sting was one match that fans had been pushing for a very long time, much before Sting made his WWE debut at Survivor Series in 2014.

"I didn't want it to end the way it ended. I was pushing to get a cinema-style match with The Undertaker. And for probably a litany of different reasons, it just wasn't going to happen." H/t Wrestling Observer

Sting's AEW career so far

Sting made his debut in AEW at the promotion's 'Winter Is Coming' episode of Dynamite. Sting had interrupted a tag-team match, which saw Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin face off against Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks. This marked Stings return to TNT, where he was last seen during the final episode of WCW Monday Nitro in 2001.

Sting made his shocking debut at AEW Winter Is Coming.

The Icon has had a few interactions with Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, and Team Taz since making his debut, and it looks like a potential match for the Stinger could be in the works. Chris Jericho has also teased the idea of a match with him. What do you think of Sting's debut so far and the proposed plan of doing cinematic-style matches? Let us know down in the comments.