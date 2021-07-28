"Sting joined the healthiest company he could possibly join" - Cody Rhodes on AEW's big surprise signing last year

It's no secret that Sting is one of Cody Rhodes' favorite wrestlers of all time. Having The Icon in AEW clearly means a lot to him.

Before joining AEW, Sting hadn't wrestled a match since September 2015 with WWE, when he was injured in a match against Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes recently sat down with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes to discuss all things AEW. When the process of getting Sting cleared to compete was brought up, Rhodes put over Doc Sampson and the great medical team at AEW that keep their roster healthy.

Cody Rhodes went as far as to say he believes AEW is the healthiest company in professional wrestling as it relates to their medical team.

"Sting joined the healthiest company he could possibly join," Cody Rhodes said. "And it wasn’t a matter of ever getting him cleared, he’s got to do that through his doctors and our doctors, but more than anything, I don’t know if we thought Sting was going to have a “match” match. Until I saw the level of intensity that the cinematic was—probably more intense than an actual live 12-15 minute match—that’s when I knew, personally, he can have a match. You’re only as good as your dancing partner and when people talk about somebody who might be medically—they might have a handicap, they might have an issue—what we do, we protect that. That’s our job is to protect that."

Cody Rhodes credits Tony Khan for bringing Sting into AEW

As for who managed to secure Sting signing with All Elite Wrestling, Cody Rhodes gave all the credit to AEW owner Tony Khan.

"Sting is entirely Tony’s," Cody Rhodes revealed. "He let me in on the process of it and I got to be there to help facilitate it to a small degree but, more than anything, I think he did that out of respect for my fandom. Sting was my favorite wrestler growing up and he’s a big part of my childhood. I’ve modeled a lot of the babyface I’d like to be after the babyface that Sting was. So for him to be involved in what we do is massive."

