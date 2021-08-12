Sting to make in-ring return on next week's AEW Dynamite

'The Icon' Sting will make his in-ring return on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The WCW and Darby Allin will take on 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) on the August 18 episode of Dynamite.

The match will mark Sting's first match in the ring since making his wrestling return at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. The match was booked after the Daniel Garcia vs Darby Allin bout on AEW Dynamite.

Darby Allin won a hard-fought match with the coffin drop but 2.0 tried to attack the former TNT Champion. Sting unloaded on 2.0, taking them on by himself.

Sting delivered a suplex to Matt Lee on the steel ramp as the crowd chanted "you still got it." He clubbed Jeff Parker as the segment got over. 2.0 vs Sting and Darby Allin was made official shortly after.

Sting will wrestle his third match in AEW

When Sting signed for AEW, it was widely believed he would stick to a managerial role alongside Darby Allin. Sting's last match before joining AEW was back in 2015 when he sustained a career-ending injury.

At AEW Revolution 2021, Sting and Darby Allin faced Team Taz's Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a cinematic match.

The cinematic nature of the bout meant Sting could allow Darby Allin to do the heavy lifting action wise. The match turned out to be great but we were still unsure if Sting could wrestle live again.

Those doubts were cleared when Sting and Darby Allin wrestled the Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 in a standard tag team match. The Icon looked in great shape for his age as he dropped Sky with a Scorpion Death Drop to pick up the pinfall victory.

If his in-ring return is anything to go by, the fans will be in for a treat next week when Sting will step into the squared circle once again.

