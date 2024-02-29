Sting namedrops 67-year-old WWE Hall of Famer in his farewell promo after AEW Dynamite

Sting took the mic after AEW Dynamite to thank the fans and name dropped a 67-year old WWE Hall of Famer in a throwback to the old times. The star that he name dropped was none other than his former WCW colleague, Diamond Dallas Page.

An emotional Sting spoke to the fans in Huntsville, Alabama, after Dynamite ended and thanked them time and time again from the bottom of his heart. He then proceeded to thank Darby Allin, Ric Flair and Diamond Dallas Page on his last Dynamite show.

“I am not only doing my last Dynamite, I am doing my last Dynamite in Huntsville. I am doing my last Dynamite with Darby Allin as my tag team partner. I am doing my last Dynamite with the Nature Boy Ric Flair right next to me. You say 'Thank You, Sting' but Thank you. Thank you, Huntsville, Alabama. It is the second time I’ve actually come out of the ceiling in this building. The first time, I threw the bat to Dallas Page. That is some good history right here. I am glad to be back right here,” he said.

He then continued and once again thanked Darby Allin and Flair by saying:

“What can I say after all these years? What can I say? Anything I say is just trivial so, thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Listen, I could not have done any of this without this tag team partner right here, Darby Allin. And I would have never been put on the map if it wasn't for this man right here, the Nature Boy. I love you Huntsville.”

Expand Tweet

Sting and Darby will defend their AEW tag team titles against The Young Bucks at Revolution.

If you take quotes from this article, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.