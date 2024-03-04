Sting namedrops WWE following AEW Revolution 2024

During the post show media scrum after Revolution, Sting was asked about his decision to retire in AEW. While discussing the various factors that led to him choosing Tony Khan's company, he namedropped WWE and explained why it did not work out for him in the Stamford-based promotion.

AEW Revolution 2024's biggest attraction was undoubtedly Sting's final match, capping off an incredible undefeated run in the company. Considering how illustrious Sting's career has been, his run in WWE was booked quite shoddily, which has led to much backlash from fans. According to Sting himself, even TNA did not give him the confidence to end his career there, and he ultimately chose AEW.

Speaking in the media scrum, The Icon stated:

"The very first conversation I had with Tony really, really said a lot. Because he just had something about him that just told me, 'I am gonna make sure you retire the right way, that you are gonna go out the right way. I don't like the way you have been treated over here and over there. You will not be treated like that here.' ... The brand just really seemed to fit me. I was their brand and they were mine."

He added:

"It's like WCW all those years, and then to be with TNA. It kinda felt that way, but not really. It never fully got there for me. And then WWE, it was never quite fully there for me. But this here, the whole package, I just had a great appreciation for the whole package." [1:14:25 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the veteran plans to do next.

