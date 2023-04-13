Sting namedrops WWE RAW Superstar on AEW Dynamite

Sting made an appearance on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite and dropped a bombshell by mentioning WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes.

The segment started with MJF interrupting Darby Allin's victory over Swerve Strickland. He boasted about his willingness to do whatever it takes to leave a legacy in this sport and be the greatest of all time. However, things took a heated turn when he called Darby Allin "Sting's b**ch."

Sting entered the ring and expressed his confusion about the "daddy daycare talk," which he found offensive because he does not see himself as a daycare type of person. He compared himself to a cheerleader and threw a pom-pom at MJF. He then continued to pull out more pom-poms and threw them at Maxwell.

Sting offered to stop throwing pom-poms if Maxwell stopped mentioning the "Cody Daycare Issue," and the mention of Cody Rhodes' name clearly struck a chord with the world champion, who appeared visibly affected by the reference.

The Icon's appearance was met with cheers from the crowd, and his confrontation with MJF was one of the highlights of the show.

Overall, this segment was a thrilling moment on AEW Dynamite, and fans can't wait to see how this storyline develops in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Sting namedropping Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes