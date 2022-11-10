"Sting needs to retire" - Wrestling world upset over tag team match for AEW Full Gear involving 2 WWE Hall of Famers

WWE Hall of Famer Sting is set to return to AEW to compete at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. It was announced on last night's episode of Dynamite that Sting will team up with Darby Allin to take on fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. However, fans seem to be upset over this announcement.
Last week, Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut and took out former TNT Champion Darby Allin. He then followed it up by putting the entire roster on notice, claiming that he would put everyone in body bags, including Sting, last night. Later that night, the tag team match was announced for Full Gear.
Despite this match being Double J's in-ring debut for the promotion, the wrestling world was not happy to see the two WWE Hall of Famers wrestle against each other once again.
Upon seeing the talent involved in this match, fans compared Tony Khan's promotion to the latter version of IMPACT Wrestling and TNA.
Also, some fans blamed Tony Khan for booking this match and felt that it was unnecessary.
"@tonykhan @davemeltzerwon @bryanalvarez No one wants this TNA s***." a fan tweeted
However, some were looking forward to seeing the match and had high hopes, claiming that The Icon always puts on great matches.
Sting hasn't wrestled in nearly two months
It is no big secret that the WWE Hall of Famer is wrestling part-time for AEW. The man is 63 years old and is still providing the best he can to entertain the fans. The Icon has not been on AEW in almost two months.
The last time Sting competed inside the squared circle was on the Grandslam edition of AEW Rampage that aired back on September 23rd.
During the match, The Icon got some unusual help from his longtime rival, The Great Muta, who made his AEW debut.
The Japanese legend is currently on his retirement tour and will be teaming up with The WWE Hall of Famer in 2023 for one last time.
