"Sting needs to retire" - Wrestling world upset over tag team match for AEW Full Gear involving 2 WWE Hall of Famers

WWE Hall of Famer Sting is set to return to AEW to compete at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. It was announced on last night's episode of Dynamite that Sting will team up with Darby Allin to take on fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. However, fans seem to be upset over this announcement.

Last week, Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut and took out former TNT Champion Darby Allin. He then followed it up by putting the entire roster on notice, claiming that he would put everyone in body bags, including Sting, last night. Later that night, the tag team match was announced for Full Gear.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Sting and Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett made for AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby Allin vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett made for AEW Full Gear. https://t.co/t41jX4wpZX

Despite this match being Double J's in-ring debut for the promotion, the wrestling world was not happy to see the two WWE Hall of Famers wrestle against each other once again.

Giulliano Portanova @GPort_619 @lbotboi @_denisesalcedo The Sting matches are far from the best matches on ppv. They get a reaction cuz Sting jumps off of something. Darby and Lethal really don't have good chemistry and JJ can barely move. @lbotboi @_denisesalcedo The Sting matches are far from the best matches on ppv. They get a reaction cuz Sting jumps off of something. Darby and Lethal really don't have good chemistry and JJ can barely move.

Upon seeing the talent involved in this match, fans compared Tony Khan's promotion to the latter version of IMPACT Wrestling and TNA.

Pharaohs wrestling Archives⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ @druid_mystic The real story wasn't Darby vs Jay Lethal. It was Jeff Jarrett getting that TK payroll so that he could lil bro Sting in 3 different companies. The real story wasn't Darby vs Jay Lethal. It was Jeff Jarrett getting that TK payroll so that he could lil bro Sting in 3 different companies. https://t.co/qn6AXoNbdW

--#DETROITMAN#-- @Detroitiorted @_denisesalcedo Fourth company (WCW, WWA, TNA, AEW) to run a Sting-Jarrett match on PPV. That's got to be a record, I'd imagine. @_denisesalcedo Fourth company (WCW, WWA, TNA, AEW) to run a Sting-Jarrett match on PPV. That's got to be a record, I'd imagine.

Also, some fans blamed Tony Khan for booking this match and felt that it was unnecessary.

Alex Saunders @SaundosaurusRex @_denisesalcedo AEW need Jarrett’s help in other ways. He doesn’t need to get in the ring. Also, Tony never learns his lesson. Probably gonna have 15 matches and last for 7 hours. @_denisesalcedo AEW need Jarrett’s help in other ways. He doesn’t need to get in the ring. Also, Tony never learns his lesson. Probably gonna have 15 matches and last for 7 hours.

Graham Shaw @00_Gram



I'd consider paying money to stop this.



This is the worst thing AEW has done that is 100% on purpose. @_denisesalcedo I feel insulted by TK for him expecting me to pay money for this.I'd consider paying money to stop this.This is the worst thing AEW has done that is 100% on purpose. @_denisesalcedo I feel insulted by TK for him expecting me to pay money for this.I'd consider paying money to stop this.This is the worst thing AEW has done that is 100% on purpose.

John Donald @vacantfan @_denisesalcedo Why neither of Darby Allin ppv match this year are meaningful? Last year, all of his ppv matches are meaningful. @_denisesalcedo Why neither of Darby Allin ppv match this year are meaningful? Last year, all of his ppv matches are meaningful.

Deadpool Majima @DeadpoolMajima



This match belongs at DARK or even Rampage.



Jeff Jerret wrestling this year is booty water 🤮🤮🤮



Tony Khan needs to stop playing for reals @_denisesalcedo What in the world is this lmao 🤣?This match belongs at DARK or even Rampage.Jeff Jerret wrestling this year is booty water 🤮🤮🤮Tony Khan needs to stop playing for reals @_denisesalcedo What in the world is this lmao 🤣? This match belongs at DARK or even Rampage. Jeff Jerret wrestling this year is booty water 🤮🤮🤮Tony Khan needs to stop playing for reals 💯

"@tonykhan @davemeltzerwon @bryanalvarez No one wants this TNA s***." a fan tweeted

Check out the full tweet here.

However, some were looking forward to seeing the match and had high hopes, claiming that The Icon always puts on great matches.

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @_denisesalcedo Sting vs Jarrett, damn that never gets old, and that's a good thing @_denisesalcedo Sting vs Jarrett, damn that never gets old, and that's a good thing

Peyton🥜👋 @PWC_3 @_denisesalcedo Oh this is gonna be fire. And a full my world entrance?! This match was made for me and me only. @_denisesalcedo Oh this is gonna be fire. And a full my world entrance?! This match was made for me and me only.

Sting hasn't wrestled in nearly two months

It is no big secret that the WWE Hall of Famer is wrestling part-time for AEW. The man is 63 years old and is still providing the best he can to entertain the fans. The Icon has not been on AEW in almost two months.

The last time Sting competed inside the squared circle was on the Grandslam edition of AEW Rampage that aired back on September 23rd.

During the match, The Icon got some unusual help from his longtime rival, The Great Muta, who made his AEW debut.

The Japanese legend is currently on his retirement tour and will be teaming up with The WWE Hall of Famer in 2023 for one last time.

