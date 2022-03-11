"It really touched me" - WWE legend opens up about CM Punk's rare backstage visit long before his AEW debut

In one of the most memorable nights in AEW's history, CM Punk returned to pro wrestling on the August 20 episode of Rampage: The First Dance last year.

Interestingly, The Straight Edge Superstar visited backstage months before his historic AEW debut.

Sting recently wrote a column in The Players' Tribune, in which he provided some intriguing revelations about his protege Darby Allin and CM Punk.

The Icon spoke highly of Punk and Allin's passion for the business and called it a "priceless" experience upon getting to work alongside them. The WWE Hall of Famer also lauded Allin's fondness for face-painting persona as the rising star rarely removes it off-screen:

"For me to be able to work with guys like CM Punk and Darby Allin — guys who are just so passionate about wrestling and so meticulous about everything they do — I mean, that’s priceless. Darby hardly ever wants to take the paint off. I have to remind him when we go through the airport sometimes. He breathes this business," Sting noted.

The Icon further revealed that CM Punk reached out to him backstage during his early days in AEW. He added that the former WWE Champion sought his advice, and it genuinely touched his heart:

"He came up to me backstage on one of my first days in AEW, and he’s such a student of history that he just wanted to pick my brain a bit. And I remember he told me, 'I’m sorry, but I’m going to bother you every day. I’ve got so many more questions!!!' It really touched me, because back in the day, if we saw a 62-year-old guy backstage, it was usually, 'Oh man, get the old-timer out of here. You had your day, old man,'" Sting recalled.

Sting and Punk have become great friends since embarking on new chapters of their pro wrestling careers in AEW. Both have publicly praised each other. This is a testament to both men's respect for one another despite belonging to different eras.

CM Punk and Sting teamed up in a dream trios match in AEW

During the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite last year, Sting, Punk, and Allin joined forces to defeat MJF and FTR in one of the best trios matches in AEW history.

While it was the only time Punk teamed up with Sting and Allin for a match, the latter has helped The Second City Saint on multiple occasions during his storyline with MJF.

