"I was him all those years ago" - Sting opens up about his relationship with AEW star 

Sting and Darby Allin are set for a massive match later tonight at AEW Double or Nothing. The duo have aligned together since Sting's AEW debut and teamed at the Revolution PPV earlier this year, where they defeated Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a cinematic Street Fight.

Ahead of the pay-per-view later tonight, Sting spoke to Paste Magazine regarding tonight's match-up. The match will see The Icon compete in an in-ring bout for the first time in nearly six years.

During the interview, Sting said that it was Tony Khan's idea to pair him with Darby Allin.

"Just to be straight-up, it was something that was put in front of me. It was Tony Khan. I’m grateful for that. To be honest with you, I don’t know who’s mentoring who. [Laughs] Of course I do have some things I can bring after 35 years of being in the wrestling industry. But one thing that I found after being out of it for five, six years, as far as actually physically being in the ring and wrestling, is that it evolves, it changes. And man, it changed a ton," said Sting.

Sting also spoke about how his association with Darby Allin began and his relationship with the former TNT Champion.

"And Darby, he’s kind of getting me up to speed, to be honest with you," added Sting. "He really is. He’s a go-getter kind of a guy, for sure—very talented in the ring, and extremely talented outside the ring. He’s got a mind for the entertainment industry in general, from his own reality shows that he’s getting ready to do, and the innovation that he brings in the ring, the creativity that he has, not just for himself but for others."

Sting on similarities with Darby Allin

Sting went on to talk about similarities between himself and Allin. He had a lot of praise for the former TNT Champion for being in tune with the wrestling industry.

"You know, I was him all those years ago. I feel like I came into my own during those “Crow” Sting years, you just, after all the years, you kind of… it’s not that you’ve arrived or figured everything out, but you really have your finger on the pulse of the wrestling industry and the fans, and what they think, and how to manipulate, and how to just be victorious in your storytelling, let’s say. And Darby, he’s that guy. He’s that guy right now," said Sting.

