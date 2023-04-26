Sting once pooped in former WWE Superstar's magazine

Sting was apparently quite fond of poop-based practical jokes, according to a WWE legend.

The Icon has had a distinguished career, having performed in several companies over the years. He is generally presented as a forbidding figure with a serious tone. However, he apparently had a mischievous streak of personality behind the scenes.

Speaking on a recent episode of Kliq This podcast, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recounted an incident with Sting pulling off a practical joke on former WWE Superstar Buff Bagwell.

"He was a prankster, you know? He loved a good sh*t rib," Kevin revealed. "He got Bagwell one time. It started off -- that's back when you used to get the USA Todays at your front door. So f*cking Sting went and sh*t in the middle of Bagwell's USA Today. So, Bagwell grabs it. Of course, you're going right to the dumper when you grab it to sit down and read it. [Buff] opens it up, and t*rds fall on him. So, that was number one. (H/T: Fightful)

The WWE Hall of Famer recalled another prank by Sting

The Icon's streak of poop jokes apparently had another victim, according to Kevin Nash.

In the same episode of Kliq This, the Hall of Famer recalled another instance of Sting's fecal joke claiming another prey.

"Then, I think Steve said he left something in the back of the car when they came back from the gym. He had a bag of shit that he put underneath the front seat and let it just simmer for the entire road trip," Kevin recalled. "Everybody was like, 'What the fuck?!' They're looking in the glove box and everywhere. He had a couple of some good ones." (H/T: Fightful)

As of now, Sting is enjoying his time in AEW. It remains to be seen what is next for the WWE legend before he eventually hangs up his boots.

Do you think Sting should return to WWE before he retires? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes