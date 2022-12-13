Sting possibly worked AEW Full Gear pay-per-view match with an injury

Since joining AEW at Winter is Coming 2020, Sting's professional wrestling career has regained momentum. The former WWE Superstar provided an update on his status. He said that he had surgery recently due to his age, and it's possible that he worked with the injury during his match at Full Gear.

This could be why Sting and Darby Allin have been featured less over the past two months. Following an illustrious career spanning three decades, The Icon's body is now feeling the effects of his time in the industry. The 63-year-old has built a massive fan base over time and can still connect with the fans.

Recently, while speaking on K&C Masterpiece, Sting disclosed that he had just had his knees cleaned out.

“I just had surgery. It’s been six, seven weeks ago now. Basically, just a clean out on my very old knees.” Sting said (H/T - Wrestlepurists)

The Icon last wrestled at Full Gear in November, where he teamed up with Darby Allin to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. Looking back at the timeline, it could be possible that the Hall of Famer wrestled through his injuries.

The AEW star disclosed that he blew out both his shoulders while wrestling Kurt Angle in TNA

On the same podcast, Sting shared a story about his history of injuries.

He recalled one particular incident in which he tore both of his shoulders during a match against Kurt Angle in TNA.

“Then there’s other times when you’re hurt almost to that point [of not being able to continue] but you can kind of still go on. I did that in TNA with Kurt Angle. Blew both my shoulders out. The left one was just — it was so bad, but I did about two or three more minutes of the match and we finished the match," said The Icon. (H/T - Wrestlepurists)

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle The time I busted @stinger wide open! It wasn’t supposed to happen. He was supposed to catch the bat but the bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead. Sting was a bloody mess after this match and had to get multiple stitches. #wrestlingbloopers The time I busted @stinger wide open! It wasn’t supposed to happen. He was supposed to catch the bat but the bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead. Sting was a bloody mess after this match and had to get multiple stitches. #wrestlingbloopers https://t.co/W27Bx63EGq

Following the shoulder injury, Dr. Jim Andrews told him that "it looked like a bomb went off" inside Sting's shoulder.

Coming back to AEW, Sting did not accompany Darby Allin to ringside during his TNT Championship match against Samoa Joe on last week’s AEW Dynamite show. Hopefully, The Icon will return soon.

Would you like to see Sting back on AEW television? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes