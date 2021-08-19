Sting puts up a sensational performance in the opening match of AEW Dynamite 

In the opening match of this week's AEW Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin squared off against 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) in a Texas Tornado match. As expected, The Icon and the former TNT Champion came out on top, though they didn't have it easy, as the heel duo pushed them to the limits.

The match wasn't supposed to open AEW Dynamite, as Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston were scheduled to make an announcement to kick off the proceedings. However, 2.0 (Lee, Parker, and Danie Garcia) took down Moxley from behind and called out Sting and Darby Allin for the match.

They're fighting all over the @FertittaCenter in this Texas Tornado tag match!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/CHtjPecb6R — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

Soon after the bout began, it spilled to the outside, with 2.0 gaining control as they isolated Allin courtesy of their numbers advantage. However, Daniel Garcia was taken out of the equation after Eddie Kingston took him down in revenge for the stable's attack on Jon Moxley.

Darby Allin continued to take brutal punishment in the match as he was on the receiving end of a painful-looking suplex on his skateboard. 2.0 then turned their attention to Sting in the ring, executing a double powerbomb through the table on the WCW legend.

What a win for @Sting & @DarbyAllin in a WILD Texas Tornado match!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/dr4yQ4SFeo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

Sting no-sold the attack as he got back on his feet in mere seconds, with the crowd expectedly going nuts. The Icon then took down Matt Lee and Nathan Parker with a double Scorpion Deathdrop. In the end, The Icon locked in the Scorpion Deathlock on both Lee and Nathan, with both quickly tapping out.

What's next for Sting and Darby Allin in AEW?

With All Out 2021 just around the corner, one wonders what AEW has in store for Sting and Darby Allin at the September 5th pay-per-view. The two are uber-popular with the fans, though they seem to be without a long-term storyline heading into the pay-per-view.

That said, the rumored debut of CM Punk at AEW Rampage: The First Dance could set up a match with Darby Allin, which the former TNT Champion has already teased in the past.

Check out Rick Ucchino's take on how effectively AEW booked Britt Baker at last week's AEW Rampage. For more such content, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel.

Did you enjoy Sting's first-ever match on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Catch WWE legend Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the first episode of AEW Rampage right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande