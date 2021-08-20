Sting reacts to his first match on TNT in 20 years

Sting wrestled on the TNT network for the first time in over 20 years with a tag team win over 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. This was Sting's first match on TNT since he wrestled Ric Flair on the final episode of WCW Nitro in 2001.

The match got off to a hot start as both teams battled it out backstage. 2.0 shoved Darby Allin into the roof that caused him to get busted open. Inside the ring, 2.0 picked up Sting and planted The Vigilante with a huge double powerbomb onto a table.

Sting just no-sold a powerbomb thru a table.



I’m beyond grateful to see this guy still lighting up an entire arena & doing it at this high of a level. It’s legit unheard of.#AEW #Sting #AEWDynamite — Paul Walter Hauser (@PaulWHauser) August 19, 2021

The Stinger got up immediately as 2.0 looked on in disbelief. Darby Allin hit a double shotgun dropkick on 2.0 and The Vigilante delivered a double Scorpion Death Drop. A double Scorpion Death Lock caused Lee and Parker to tap out as Sting and Allin won their third match as a tag team and remained unbeaten in AEW.

The former WWE Hall of Famer expressed his delight on Twitter in typical Stinger fashion, with no words and just an emoticon which was enough to understand how he felt. He tweeted the following:

Sting looks rejuvenated in AEW

Sting proved his timelessness as he put on his second live match in AEW at the age of 62, something that seemed extremely unlikely after his career-ending injury in 2015 when he faced Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions.

Sting and Allin's first match came at AEW Revolution 2021 when they defeated Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a cinematic street fight.

Sting picks up the win, entertaining gritty and well shot cinematic contest. #AEWRevolution — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) March 8, 2021

At Double or Nothing 2021, Sting stepped into the ring for the first time in 6 years as he and Allin defeated the Men of the Year. AEW Dynamite marked his in-ring return to TNT as he impressed everyone in the wrestling world with a great performance and a third straight win.

Sting is one of the greatest of all time and is into the fifth decade of his wrestling career. We might never see a wrestler of his greatness and endurance come by again.

Check out the video below, where Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino and Kevin Kellam break down everything that happened on AEW Dynamite as well as WWE NXT:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

Dr. Britt Baker has been on fire. Check out what our very own Rick Ucchino thinks about her booking!

Edited by Vedant Jain