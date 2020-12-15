Sting returns to AEW Dynamite this week

AEW has announced that Sting will appear live on AEW Dynamite for the third consecutive week this Wednesday. The announcement hints at another interaction with Cody following last week's interesting segment.

Two weeks ago, AEW shocked the wrestling world when Sting made a surprise appearance at the "Winter is Coming" edition of AEW Dynamite. The shocking debut was the first time that the "Stinger" had been on TNT in 19 years.

His first appearance was shrouded in mystery. After the match involving Cody, Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks, a brawl took place.

Sting then appeared to a huge ovation and sent Team Taz fleeing. He would enter the ring and confront Cody and Allin before leaving. What was the reason for Sting's staredown with AEW's EVP and the TNT Champion?

Nothing is for certain with Sting

The mystery would continue, as the following week Sting would step into the AEW ring once more, but this time with a microphone. Sting would declare that he wasn't there for Cody and pointed directly at Darby Allin, who was up in the stands with the TNT Championship.

"There is something that makes me feel at home in this place. There is something real familiar about it. Something, really, familiar, familiar, about this place. As I look at ringside here, I see that the animals are the same, but different in a lot of ways. The bottom line is, I'm in the jungle. This is the jungle. And the Stinger has come full circle. The Stinger is in the jungle and on TNT once again."

Sting would end the segment bringing Cody in close and saying “see you around, kid.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also confirmed that he had signed a multi-year deal with AEW and planned on being around the company for a very long time. There are reports that Sting will wrestle in AEW and it seems like he has Darby Allin and Cody on his radar.

Will Sting shed some more light on his agenda in AEW? We'll have to tune in on Wednesday night to find out.