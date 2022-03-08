×
"That's where it all started" - Sting discloses ex-WWE star's inspiring comments that made him wrestle live matches in AEW 

The Icon is a WWE Hall of Famer!
Sidharth Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Mar 08, 2022 03:05 AM IST
News

Sting has enjoyed a career resurgence since joining AEW in late 2020.

After suffering a horrifying injury in his match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in 2015, many assumed The Vigilante would be restricted to cinematic-style bouts if he ever laced up his boots again.

That belief initially seemed accurate when the 62-year-old teamed with Darby Allin to face Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a pre-taped street fight at AEW Revolution last year. Since then, however, The Icon has done the unthinkable by competing in seven matches live in front of an audience.

Speaking at Revolution's post-show media scrum, Sting said he doubted his ability to offer much upon first joining AEW.

The Icon revealed that he received positive feedback from Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan while filming the match the cinematic match. He revealed that the two men spoke highly of his kinetic energy and motivated him to wrestle in front of live fans:

"I talked to Tony and I said, 'I'm not really sure what I have to offer,' because I'm not going to have these long 20-30 minute matches against these young guys. 'What do you have in mind?' He said, 'How about cinematic matches?' 'Yeah, I think I could do that.' We got halfway through the filming of that one and Cody Rhodes, followed by Tony, was like, 'Your kinetic energy is still really crazy. You can still go and have a real match.' That's where it all started." (H/T Fightful)
“I’m having so much fun and feel like I’m in good hands and it’s great being with Darby.”@Sting following the match at #AEWRevolution 👊 https://t.co/iQEdk3pebI

At the AEW Revolution pay-per-view this year, Sting joined forces with Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara to defeat Matt Hardy, Andrade, and Isiah Kassidy in a Tornado Trios match.

The Icon was once again the star of the night as he took some memorable bumps in the bout.

Sting reveals what Cody Rhodes texted him before his match at AEW Revolution 2022

WHAT IS @STING MADE OF?!!! #AEWRevolution ➡️ bleacherreport.com/videos/all-eli… 🌍 fite.tv/watch/aew-revo… https://t.co/Yq6ZME7oip

While it's been more than three weeks since Cody officially departed AEW, it seems he's still invested in the product. Sting revealed at the post-show media scrum that the former EVP texted him before his match to remind him about his "kinetic energy":

"Cody texted me today and said, 'Gameday.' It started with kinetic energy comments. I didn't think I would be in here doing this, but I'm having so much fun. I feel like I'm in good hands. It's great being with Darby," he said.

The WCW legend is now 8-0 in the tag division with his partner Darby Allin, and has asserted that he's in great hands in AEW. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Icon next.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of The Icon's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
