Sting reveals how he's preparing for his first in-ring match in almost 6 years at AEW Double or Nothing

Sting and Darby Allin will team up later tonight at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view as they take on Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. This will be Sting's first in-ring match in almost six years. His first AEW match, where Sting and Darby Allin beat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at the Revolution pay-per-view, was a pre-taped cinematic match.

In a recent interview with Paste Magazine, Sting discussed returning to the ring for a live match for the first time in AEW. The WCW legend said he was "excited" for his return and also added that he was excited to have fans back in the area:

"It’s exciting. Especially exciting because we’ll have a full crowd. [Laughs] No-one is going to deny the fact that it is different wrestling in front of a Covid audience, with the distancing and nobody there. It’s different. I know those NBA players and everyone had to have felt it the same way. To have all the people is going to be fantastic. I’m looking forward to it."

Sting on how he has prepared for his in-ring return

Sting was also asked about his preparations ahead of his return to the ring. The Stinger said he was still feeling the effects of a powerbomb he took from Brian Cage earlier this year in February.

The 62-year old veteran added that he has been careful not to overtrain ahead of his return:

"I’m trying to work a lot on mobility, that’s for sure. I don’t recover as quick as I used to, either, so I have to really watch how I train, so I don’t overtrain because, I’m telling you, you just don’t recover the same. I’m still feeling the effects of the powerbomb that I took from Brian Cage [in February 2021]. There are a few kinks I still have from that one. Otherwise I’m preparing the same. It’s the same kind of stuff, I just have to think about when I do it and what intensity levels and all that. I’m trying to get the heartrate up as much as I possibly can, so the stamina’s there to go with these young guys. Yeah, I’m getting ready—I am ready."

Sting will be in action at AEW's Double or Nothing later tonight. You can check out Sportskeeda's Double or Nothing preview in the above video.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda WWE section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!