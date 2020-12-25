Sting reveals what he wants to achieve in AEW

Sting recently made his return to TNT at AEW Dynamit special Winter Is Coming. Since then, The Stinger has been involved in numerous interactions with members of AEW's roster, though he is yet to wrestle a match.

When asked about what's he'd like to get out of his time in AEW, Sting said that he indicated that he wanted to retire on a positive light. The Stinger said: (H/T Wrestling Observer)

"I'd love to be able to go out, I don't have to go out on top, I'm just saying go out in a positive light."

When quizzed about what Sting hopes to give back to AEW, he said that he wanted to mentor and guide the next generation of professional wrestlers.

"I would like to mentor some of these guys and be any kind of help I possibly can. Even thought it's changed, I still get it and I'd like to be a part of helping some of these guys get better."

What's in store for Sting in AEW?

If all goes well, Sting will get his wish of going out in a positive light at the end of his AEW and wrestling career. Hopefully, along the way, he will get the chance to guide some of the younger guys and help them find success in the wrestling business.

From the looks of it, The Stinger will have his first feud against the young and talented Darby Allin, who is the reigning AEW TNT Champion.

Advertisement

There are plenty of things that Sting can do within AEW. The Icon has been in discussion with the management about possibly having a cinematic-style match. Maybe we will see one between him and Darby Allin somewhere down the line.

How do you think Sting's AEW career will go? Share your opinions in the comments section down below.