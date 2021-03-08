Sting's AEW Revolution Street Fight has been pre-taped - Reports

In the Street Fight against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution, Sting will compete for the first time since 2015. Wrestling fans have been questioning whether the match will be in the ring or a cinematic style. It now seems like we have our answer.

Originally, fans assumed the match would be a cinematic-style encounter. In recent weeks, Sting's physicality in the ring on AEW Dynamite has had viewers leaning towards a standard Street Fight in the ring and around the ringside area. However, it appears to have been a clever swerve as the Street Fight will, in fact, be a cinematic matchup after all.

According to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, Sting's match tonight at AEW Revolution has already been taped and was said to be a "massive success."

AEW Revolution note: The Team Taz-Darby Allin/Sting street fight was filmed ahead of time and is said to be a massive success. The match highlights Sting while ensuring he worked in as safe of an environment as possible; allowed Ricky Starks and Brian Cage to have some star-making moments; and gave Darby Allin - who had a chance to apply his film school background - more chance to be a daredevil.

The report might provide some relief among fans concerned about Sting getting into the ring at his age due to his history of injuries.

While an in-ring match for Sting is not out of the realm of possibility later this year, it doesn't appear like it's going to happen tonight. If past pre-taped matches on AEW Dynamite are any indication, this should be a contest fans will remember for years to come.

What are your thoughts on tonight's Street Fight at AEW Revolution being pre-taped? Is this the best course of action for handling Sting's matches? Or would you eventually like to see him have an actual in-ring match? Let us know in the comments section below.

AEW Revolution airs tonight at 8 PM EST on pay-per-view, Bleacher Report Live, and FITE.TV internationally.