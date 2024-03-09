Sting's son weighs in on dream Undertaker match never happening in WWE

Sting's son, Garrett Borden, recently talked about The Undertaker and The Icon never competing against each other throughout their careers.

The 64-year-old star wrestled his final match alongside Darby Allin at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View and defeated The Young Bucks. He received a perfect farewell for his lengthy career.

Before joining AEW in 2020, The Vigilante signed with WWE in 2014. The Stamford-based company had the opportunity in their hands to schedule a dream match between him and The Phenom. However, WWE booked The Icon against Triple H at WrestleMania 31.

While speaking on WrestlingNewsCo recently, Garrett spoke about how he felt about the dream match never taking place.

"It's probably the most requested match ever for him. 'Why have you never wrestled Undertaker?' It just makes sense that the two mysterious characters and, of course, I wanted that to happen at some point and I know he did too. It's a bummer that it never happened. But, you know, I think that everything he did in AEW has just been, I think its some of his best stuff, if not his best stuff. And some of the matches, I mean, I think a lot of things, like dude, 'You're 64. How are you doing that?' And I think it's been so much cool to see. But, of course, yeah. Undertaker vs. Sting unfortunately never happened. It's sad," Garrett Borden said. [31:25 - 32:10]

Fans would have definitely loved it if they had a chance to witness the dream match between the two legends of the business.

Eric Bischoff reviewed Sting's last match

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff said he thought the inclusion of Sting's sons in the contest gave it great value.

"It was a great choice. The match had drama. Great psychology. I love the fact that he brought his two sons dressed as previous incarnations of the Sting character. That was a cool little touch. You know, [a] couple of nice video packages setting it all up. Setting the mood, but the crowd was so ready for this," Eric Bischoff said.

It will be interesting to see if The Vigilante's sons will ever step foot in the squared circle.

