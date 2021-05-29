"Maybe Taker just never really wanted to work with me" - Sting gives his take on why the Undertaker match never happened

Ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the ring this Sunday, Sting had a conversation with Paste Magazine. The WCW legend talked about various topics, most notably why the dream match with The Undertaker never took place.

Sting explained that The Undertaker might never really have wanted to work with him. He added that it is possible that WWE may have pitched the idea of this dream match to The Undertaker. However, the Undertaker himself didn't show any interest.

"No. No. To this day, I honestly don’t know. I don’t even know, it could be Taker. Maybe Taker just never really wanted to work with me. Maybe they brought it up and he kind of snubbed his nose and said he didn’t really want to do that. For whatever reason, even though Taker and I have always gotten along great. I don’t think he has issues with me, I certainly don’t have any issues with him. I just have a great amount of respect for him. But I have no idea why that match never happened", said Sting.

'The Icon' Sting feels that the match between him and The Undertaker should have taken place.

"It’s something that I believe should have happened. I said it for 20 years, I made it clear, you know, “I’d love to have that match, I’d love to have one with that guy.” With the two characters, I had so many ideas of how we could’ve done that, and made it definitely a night that nobody would ever forget. But you know what, I’m here, I’m with AEW, I love what’s going on here, and I love what’s getting ready to happen. And I’m glad I made that move and came here", said Sting.

There is no doubt that the match between the Undertaker and Sting would have been one of the biggest blockbuster matches ever. But the reality is WWE missed out on the opportunity when Sting signed with them back in 2014.

Sting will be in action this Sunday at Double or Nothing

#TheIcon @Sting will have his first match in front a LIVE crowd since 2015 when he teams w/ @DarbyAllin to face @ScorpioSky & @OfficialEGO, LIVE on pay per view this Sunday, May 30 at #AEW #DOUBLEorNOTHING 8e/5p available on all major providers, @brlive & @FITETV Internationally pic.twitter.com/peRwvbHWEb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2021

There couldn't be a better time to be a pro-wrestling fan than today. WCW legend Sting will team up with Darby Allin to take on Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at AEW Double or Nothing on May 30th.

This will be Sting's first match back in front of a live audience in over six years. Sting's history with his neck will still be a concern, however, AEW has handled the legend pretty well so far.

