Sting sends a heartfelt message to Tony Khan after final match at AEW Revolution

AEW President Tony Khan received a heartwarming message from Sting as The Icon shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from his retirement match at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View on social media recently.

It cannot be denied that the AEW President treated Sting with so much admiration and respect after his sensational run. The Vigilante capped off his Jacksonville-based promotion journey by remaining undefeated and the AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Darby Allin as well. He wrestled in his final match in front of a sold-out crowd in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Stinger teamed up with Allin to take on The Young Bucks at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. The match was incredible and The Icon secured the win in the end. The moment following the main event was even more special, as the entire roster came out to greet the wrestling legend on his retirement.

Tony Khan also paid respect to the 64-year-old legend for his wonderful career. The Icon recently took to X/Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes snaps and clips with Tony from AEW Revolution.

"Still on cloud nine from last Sunday. But it would not have been possible without @TonyKhan. Thank you for the last three-plus years, for your friendship… for everything. Thank you Tony!" Sting shared.

Check out The Icon's tweet below:

Fans will definitely be waiting to see The Stinger back in action soon.

Sting addressed his future with AEW

During the post-show media scrum following the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, Sting shed light on whether he will still be associated with the Jacksonville-based promotion following his in-ring retirement while sitting beside Tony Khan:

"Tony has mentioned me staying on board in some form or fashion, we haven't really worked anything out there yet, but I'm sure we'll have some kind of conversation. I am saying 'maybe.' We'll see what happens. I have no interest in you know, being a manager or an agent. I don't want to do any of that kind of stuff. So I don't, I'm not sure what I can offer." [H/T SEScoops]

The WWE Hall of Famer will surely spend some quality time with his family and friends after retirement. Only time will tell when fans will see him back on TV.

