Sting sends a heartfelt three-word message after his retirement match at AEW Revolution 

Sting's stint in AEW is over, but memories of The Icon's farewell match at Revolution 2024 are forever etched in folklore. In a novel booking move, Sting won his final match at the Jacksonville-based company this weekend.

Following his retirement match, The Icon took to social media and posted a three-word message for everyone who experienced the match live.

"Thank you, Greensboro!" The Vigilante posted.

Expand Tweet

Fans think that Tony Khan has got himself out of a catch-22 situation. He successfully created a fan-favorite moment of The Icon walking away the winner of his final match - a hard-hitting one against the EVPs of the Jacksonville-based company, The Young Bucks.

The AEW honcho also wrapped up the future of the tag team championship pretty conveniently with an announcement at the scrum that followed.

After Sting's victory, a new tournament was announced for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

During the media scrum, Tony Khan announced that the title has now been vacated, and a tournament will crown the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

AEW has vast experience in running internal tournaments, with them recently wrapping up the Continental Classic Championship tournament, which saw top AEW wrestlers fight it out in a round-robin tournament. Eddie Kingston won the championship after beating Bryan Danielson.

It remains to be seen what kind of tournament Khan has in mind for this new avatar of the tag team championship.

What do you think about Khan's booking decision at Revolution? Tell us in the comments section below.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!