Sting shares unseen behind-the-scenes clips on 1-year AEW retirement anniversary

AEW legend Sting recently posted on social media as he wrapped his lengthy career one year ago. The veteran made his pro wrestling debut nearly four decades ago. After an extensive career, he hung up his boots in the promotion last year.

Ad

The Icon and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view. His appearance at the event was nostalgic, as his two sons were dressed as his previous avatars during the entrance. Throughout the bout, he was booked as an untouchable monster who refused to stay down.

Recently, The Vigilante took to Instagram and shared several pictures and clips. He posted photos with his family, including Tony Khan, Ricky Steamboat, Ric Flair, Diamond Dallas Page, and Darby Allin, from the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view.

Ad

Trending

"One year ago tonight… THE highlight of 4 decades 4 me!" he wrote.

Check out the post below:

Ad

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed Sting will never wrestle again

The former World Tag Team Champion retired at the age of 64, concluding his career in one of the best ways possible.

While speaking at the Full Gear post-scrum media conference, Tony Khan revealed that The Icon will not wrestle again.

"In wrestling, I do think and in my whole life, two greatest nights easily could be Sting's retirement in Greensboro being there and all those great moments paying off and three years of Sting in AEW culminating back where it started. Setting every business record in Greensboro and having Sting do it with Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat by his side it was really cool... Sting is never gonna comeback and wrestle... It ended on the highest note possible," he said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see when The Vigilante makes his next appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.