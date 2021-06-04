Sting to address fans on AEW Dynamite after an incredible performance at Double or Nothing

Sting and Darby Allin will address fans on this week's AEW Dynamite after their crowd-pleasing win over Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at Double or Nothing 2021.

Sting put up an age-defying performance on May 30, wowing fans in attendance and gaining praise even from those who expressed skepticism about him competing at the event.

The WCW legend used many of his trademark moves and finished the match by executing a Scorpion Death Drop on Scorpio Sky.

This past Sunday at #AEW #DoubleOrNothing, @Sting had his first match in nearly six years in front of a jammed packed @DailysPlace. Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite at 10/9c we'll hear from Sting & @DarbyAllin.

This past Sunday at #AEW #DoubleOrNothing, @Sting had his first match in nearly six years in front of a jammed packed @DailysPlace. Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite at 10/9c we'll hear from Sting & @DarbyAllin.

However, fans are eager to know what's next for The Icon in AEW after this memorable outing. Sting could shed light on his future as an in-ring competitor this Saturday, with many clamoring to see him compete in a singles match.

Darby Allin would also speak his mind on the show, now that he has finally gotten rid of Page and Sky. Allin could look to reclaim his TNT Championship or could even set his sights higher by chasing the AEW Championship.

What else will go down on this week's AEW Dynamite?

AEW Dynamite has many more matches and segments this week, which could be worth checking out. New AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker i set to have her championship celebration ceremony.

It will be a Championship Celebration for the *NEW* #AEW Women's World Champion Dr. @RealBrittBaker, D.M.D., This FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE - #AEWDynamite at 10/9c on @tntdrama

It will be a Championship Celebration for the *NEW* #AEW Women's World Champion Dr. @RealBrittBaker, D.M.D., This FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE - #AEWDynamite at 10/9c on @tntdrama

AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks will square off against Death Triangle's PAC and Penta El Zero in a non-title match. Apart from that, Cody Rhodes and Lee Johson will team up to lock horns against QT Marshall and Anthony Ogogo.

Plus, Mark Henry will speak for the first time after signing a blockbuster, multi-year contract with the promotion.

Check out the updated card here:

The Young Bucks vs. PAC & Penta El Zero M Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto Red Velvet vs. The Bunny Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. QT Marshall & Anthony Ogogo Mark Henry speaks Jungle Boy & Christian Cage vs. Private Party Britt Baker’s championship celebration

Which segment are you most looking forward to on this week's AEW Dynamite? Is there a specific rivalry that you're excited about? Sound off in the comments section below.

