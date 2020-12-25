Sting talks about his AEW entrance, his thoughts on the roster

The wrestling world is still talking about the arrival of "The Icon" Sting in AEW. Debuting at the Dynamite special "Winter is Coming" on December 2, the pro wrestling legend has been able to capture the imagination of fans young and old alike, since he has arrived back on TNT for the first time in almost twenty years.

Sting recently sat down with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone for the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss a variety of topics including his entrance, the roster he is now a part of, and so much more.

Sting says the talent of AEW is very innovative

During the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the subject of Sting's AEW entrance came up, and the trio talked about the snowy entrance and how unique it is for his character, compared to things he's had in the past:

“I’ve made every kind of entrance under the sun. I mean, they’ve done everything except shoot me out of a cannon, but I gotta tell you, snow is a first for me. Winter is coming, and it is so cool. I’ve had more people say, ‘Oh dude! The snow! That is awesome.’”

While there are a few people on the AEW roster that Sting has shared a locker room with before, a majority of the roster he's meeting and interacting with for the first time. Sting had high praise for the matches he's seen of his fellow wrestlers on the AEW roster:

“Some of the matches that I have seen are the most incredible, athletic, high-paced—I don’t know how many false finishes. They got the crowd rockin’ and rollin’ on every single match it seems.”

With every generation, the style of wrestling changes and evolves. When Sting came into the business, he too was part of a new generation that was different than the last. He sees the talent of AEW doing the same thing he once did, being different than the generation before them:

“When I first started, I didn’t want to do and be like the generation before me. I wanted to be different, and I was, and these guys I’m watching do the same thing. They’re different. They’ve changed the psychology, you know, how they tell a story, and they’re good. Very innovative.”

