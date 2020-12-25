Sting talks about when he first met AEW owner Tony Khan; how his signing happened

"The Icon" Sting arrived at AEW on the Dynamite special "Winter is Coming" on December 3. As excited as the fans were to see his arrival, it's cool to find out that the talent of the AEW roster was just as excited to see him.

In speaking with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone on the AEW Unrestricted podcast today, they told Sting about the excitement from everyone in the back when it came to his debut, and you could tell by his response that it meant a lot to him.

"Well, that's good to hear. Yeah, I have heard stories about, you know, when I walked through and you know unfortunately I had to b-line right into you know gorilla position, pretty much, you know, but I did see a lot of heads turning and all that and you know it was kind of cool to shake hands with some of the guys on the way back out, you know. Anyway, it was really good, and you know the response from the guys and the girls in the back and from the fans. I mean, every time you know, it's like a shock to me, you know all these years later, it's like I can't believe it."

A new episode of the #AEWUnrestricted Podcast featuring @Sting is out NOW!



Listen now https://t.co/durg0s3xnA pic.twitter.com/8gDaXaaNXd — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 24, 2020

I got a call from Tony Khan five years ago: Sting on his first interaction with the AEW CEO

AEW owner, Tony Khan, is to thank for bringing Sting onboard to the company, and Sting revealed that his relationship with Khan actually started five years ago...

"Well, you know it all started...actually if we go way back, you know, well, five years, I got a call from Tony Khan five years ago or so maybe even more, and I didn't know who he was and he said 'Hey you know my name is Tony Khan blah blah blah.' He mentioned the Jacksonville Jaguars, and I thought, who is it so you know I did my research and found out, there is a Tony Khan and a Shad Khan, and I ended up calling him back, and you know he wanted me to sign a baseball bat and he wanted to present it to the team at the time and all that. That's a whole other side story that we'll talk about another time, but anyway, so I met Tony, you know, long before AEW, long before any of that ever happened and. And then my son, my second oldest son, actually tried out with the Jaguars. He tried out with four different teams, the Jaguars being one of them, and so there's some history there with Tony."

Advertisement

Sting and Tony Khan.

Advertisement

Sting then touched upon how he was actually the one who reached out to Khan two months ago to make this deal with AEW happen after hearing from him a year ago while in WWE.

"But he called me again about maybe a year ago or so, and he didn't call me, he sent a text. And you know, I'm still with WWE, so now I gotta be careful how I handle all this kind of stuff, and so I just kept it superficial. And that was that. And, oh man, I'd say two months ago or so somewhere around there. I reached out, and I said, 'Hey, are you still willing to talk?' and he said, 'Yeah.' So here we are."

And it is good to have you back @Sting pic.twitter.com/RT5YvrokDD — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 24, 2020

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.