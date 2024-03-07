Sting unveils unseen backstage footage and photos from AEW Revolution 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has shared some behind-the-scenes photos and videos from AEW Revolution 2024, where he wrestled his last match.

It's fair to say that Sting could not have asked for a better farewell. The Icon teamed with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks in his final match in the main event of AEW Revolution. The contest had several mind-blowing sequences, and the crowd was electric from start to finish.

Ultimately, The Icon and Allin emerged victorious over the Bucks. Following his victory, the 64-year-old legend gave a farewell speech and was joined by the AEW roster on the ramp.

On Twitter, The Vigilante shared some unseen photos and videos, where he could be seen with legends like Adam Copeland (fka Edge), Chris Jericho, Ric Flair, Diamond Dallas Page, and Lex Luger. He also sent a message thanking AEW, fans, and his fellow performers.

"I had hoped #AEWRevolution would be a memorable night for the fans, but it was a night that I personally will never forget. Thank you to all the wrestlers. Thank you to all the @AEW staff. Thank you to Greensboro. And thank you to the fans, one and all!"

Darby Allin relinquished the AEW World Tag Team Title after Sting's retirement

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Darby Allin addressed his tag team partner, Sting's retirement. In an emotional promo, the 31-year-old eventually relinquished the AEW World Tag Team Championship, as he couldn't find a replacement for The Icon after they retained the title against The Young Bucks.

A tag team tournament is expected to take place this month to determine the new titleholders. Only time will tell which tandem will secure the coveted gold.

Do you think Darby Allin did the right thing by not replacing The Icon? Sound off in the comments section.

