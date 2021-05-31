Sting wins his first live wrestling match in over 6 years at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Tonight at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, 'The Icon' Sting and Darby Allin defeated the duo of Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

The WCW legend emerged as the star of the night in what was his first in-ring match in front of a live audience in over six years. Sting was the center of attention throughout an incredible tag team match.

The fight between the two teams went outside the ring in the early stages of the contest. The moment that caught everyone's attention was when Scorpio Sky delivered a massive suplex to Sting on the entrance ramp.

However, Sting's 'no-sell' of the move gave goosebumps to anyone watching. He popped back up and gave a death stare to Sky, followed by a big dive from the top to put down both Sky and Page.

But then Sky and Page recklessly assaulted Darby Allin, isolating him and not allowing the former TNT champion to tag in Sting. Ethan Page displayed his tremendous strength by lifting up Allin and launching him into the crowd.

But the whole direction of the match shifted once Allin tagged Sting. The Icon manhandled both Sky and Page with Stinger Splashes. Fans certainly loved it, while chanting - 'You still got it!'

Sting caught Scorpio Sky from the rope to hit a Scorpion death drop in the end to win the match for his team.

After putting on an amazing performance tonight, Sting silenced everyone who doubted his ability to work at the age of 62.

What's next for Sting and Darby Allin after huge win at AEW Double or Nothing?

After pulling off a big victory tonight, it remains to be seen what's next for Sting and Darby Allin. It is quite clear that the duo have been a massive hit among the fans.

However, with AEW's next big pay-per-view, All Out announced for Labor Day weekend in September this year, fans may have to wait until then to see Sting wrestle again.

But for Darby Allin, bigger things await him starting the next episode of AEW Dynamite. He could enter into a feud with Miro for the TNT championship, since he never got a rematch for it, or he could go in a completely different direction; only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Sting's performance tonight at AEW Double or Nothing? Who would you like Darby Allin to face next? Sound off in the comment section below.