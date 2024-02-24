"Stop this," "Sad but true" - Fans heartbroken as Tony Khan announces former WWE star's final Dynamite

AEW owner Tony Khan is known for making major announcements on Twitter to promote upcoming matches and other segments. However, one recent announcement from Khan has put Twitter into a state of desolation.

The AEW CEO has announced the final appearance of the wrestling icon Sting on AEW Dynamite. The Icon is all set for his retirement match at AEW Revolution, which will happen in March.

"This Wednesday, 2/28 http://AEWTix.com Huntsville, AL Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT, Sting's Final Dynamite, This Wednesday, co-holder of the @AEW, World Tag Team Championship @Stingmakes his final appearance on TBS after 36 iconic years on top!" he posted.

Following the announcement, fans took to X/Twitter to state their sadness and despair at the retirement of the wrestling legend.

It seems that Sting and Darby Allin, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, will be defending their title against The Young Bucks at Revolution.

Ric Flair has had a secret meeting with the Tony Khan-owned company's EVPs, The Young Bucks

Ric Flair is in Sting's corner for the latter's retirement match, and he plays an important role in The Icon's final few days in the Tony Khan-owned AEW.

Although Flair was brought in as a parting gift for Sting by Tony Khan, there seems to be some doubts about where Flair's allegiances lie. The legend was seen having a meeting with AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks.

Fans are currently unaware of the nature of their conversation and if there are any shenanigans up the sleeve of The Nature Boy. Fans can only wait to find out at Revolution in March.

Do you think the wrestling world will miss Sting? Tell us in the comments section below.