"Strap the rocket to her TK," "ALL ELITE GODDESS" - Fans thoroughly impressed with popular star's first promo in AEW

An up-and-coming AEW star has been making waves since her debut. She recently delivered her first promo, and fans were nothing but impressed by her work.

The star in question is Megan Bayne. After delivering some impressive in-ring performances, Bayne attacked AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, garnering a positive response from fans. She followed it up by engaging in a back-and-forth with Storm on Collision.

All Elite Wrestling recently released Bayne's first promo. The upstart's confidence and delivery of words received much praise from fans. In the video package, she even called herself The All Elite Goddess. Many X/Twitter users praised Bayne for her promo skills.

You can view some of the notable reactions below.

"ALL ELITE GODDESS," a user tweeted.

"This promo is fire," a fan commented.

"Looks like she can talk .. and very good btw," a user commented.

"I like the sound of All Elite Goddess."- one more user stated.

One fan wrote that the company's president and CEO, Tony Khan, should give Bayne a major push and position her as a top star in the women's division.

An X/Twitter user predicted that Megan Bayne would become a champion in All Elite Wrestling.

Megan Bayne is confirmed to compete in her first major AEW title match

Megan Bayne inserted herself into the AEW Women's World Title picture two weeks ago on Dynamite. This happened after Toni Storm concluded her heated rivalry with Mariah May at the 2025 Revolution pay-per-view.

While Toni Storm was delivering her address, Megan Bayne attacked her from behind. The duo once again met each other on Collision. Following their altercation, All Elite Wrestling confirmed that The Timeless One would defend her Women's World Title against Megan Bayne at its next pay-per-view, Dynasty.

With Megan Bayne having the upper hand in the feud, it remains to be seen if she can dethrone "Timeless" Toni Storm on April 6, 2025.

