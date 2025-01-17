Successful AEW performer teases potential WWE move in 2025

An AEW performer who had a successful match a few years back has teased a potential move to WWE in 2025. This should no doubt excite the fans.

Over the years, the wrestling world has seen many celebrities transition from the screen to the ring. The most recent one is Bad Bunny. A few years back, Bunny defeated Damian Priest in Puerto Rico.

Like him, Action Bronson, a rapper, also participated in a match on Rampage in 2022. He teamed up with Hook to take on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker and won. He has spoken with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour and teased a potential move to WWE. He said:

“Bad Bunny? Come on. Travis [Scott]. We have history. These motherf**kers don’t know how to wrestle. I wrestled. I sold out the motherf**king Arthur Ashe Stadium. I was ready to frog splash off the top, but they didn’t want to take the bump. They didn’t want to take the face-buster. I got all kinds of videos."

He was then asked about potentially calling out WWE, to which he replied:

“I threw a little lure out there.” [H/T Fightful]

AEW performer Action Bronson does not want to wrestle for GCW

In the same interview, the AEW entertainer was asked if he would be interested in wrestling for Game Changer Wrestling at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

He said that it did not excite him and gave his reason and said:

“I need the lights. I need the lights. I’m not trying to get shards of glass in my neck and sh*t like that, bro. I’ve been to one of those deathmatches in Japan. That sh*t’s crazy. It queases me out when I see those lightbulbs being crashed into people’s heads. I can’t imagine that f**king feeling. I went backstage and I saw one of the guys, his back was demolished. It’s not fire. I’d rather see some hurricanranas.” [H/T Fightful]

It's fair to say that we won't see him wrestle in GCW, so a move back to AEW or WWE might be in the cards.

