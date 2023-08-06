"Such a nothing match for the 'biggest wrestling show ever'"- Fans underwhelmed by CM Punk's alleged AEW All In opponent

CM Punk's opponent for AEW "All In" at Wembley may have just been announced, and fans on the internet don't seem to be satisfied with the Real World champion's potential match.

AEW "All In" is less than a month away now, and the stage is already getting set for the matches of top stars on the card. As of yet, only the main event has officially been announced, where MJF is set to defend his AEW world title against his buddy and tag team partner, Adam Cole.

Furthermore, several top stars of the company have rumored matches yet to be made official as well. However, fans were wondering about who will take on the Real World champion, CM Punk, at the Wembley event in front of 70k+ fans in attendance. Well, it seems fans may have just gotten what they wanted, as Punk just got a challenge for All In.

On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Samoa Joe came out targeting Punk, taking shots at him being the Real World champion and also urging him to give a fitting end to their long-storied rivalry at Wembley Stadium in London in front of a packed crowd this month.

Moreover, the two already wrestled a few weeks ago during the Owen Hart tournament's semi-final match, which also marked Punk's first-ever victory over Joe in four encounters since their ROH days. Furthermore, it is yet to be seen how the Best in the World will answer the challenge next week.

Meanwhile, even before the match was made official, fans on the internet didn't seem satisfied and were kind of disappointed that they would not get to witness Punk vs. Kenny Omega on the biggest stage after their alleged backstage incident last year. Here is how the fans reacted:

aydan @totallyaydan @WrestlePurists i’d rather see punk be kenny but we already seen this match before

sinclair @foreverzasa @WrestlePurists we saw it already and it was not that good.. i love both of em but nah. give us Punk v Omega

Laser Sauce! 🎮🕹️ @LaserSauce87 @WrestlePurists people have seen it.. I mean Tony Khan you can do better than that? Why not give the people want Omega vs Punk?

Everything Rocks @ETRocksOfficial @AEWonTV @SamoaJoe @CMPunk Such a nothing match for the "biggest wrestling show ever"



Why aren't we getting Punk Vs MJF? or Punk Vs Kenny

CM Punk is still the AEW "Real" World champion

After Samoa Joe called out CM Punk on Collision, the Real World champion put his title on the line against Ricky Starks in the main event. The match was good, and it was absolutely delivered considering the expectations, and the Best in the World managed to secure the victory in the end.

After Punk retains the title, it would be interesting to see whether he will defend the title at the Wembley event, potentially against Samoa Joe following the challenge.

Henceforth, fans should stay tuned to witness how the Voice of the Voiceless reacts to the challenge next week and whether he is willing to put the title on the line against his arch-rival at one of the biggest wrestling events.

