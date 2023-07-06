AEW
  • "Suck it" - Billy Gunn to former female WWE talent on AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jul 06, 2023 06:49 IST
Billy Gunn is affiliated with The Acclaimed
Billy Gunn is part of two factions that have very popular catchphrases. He is part of the legendary D-Generation X and is now currently affiliated with The Acclaimed, one of if not the most "over" trio in AEW today. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Gunn used both catchphrases during his appearance.

During their entrance, The Acclaimed went with their usual routines. Max Caster comes out with a mic, dissing the competition, with Bowens and Gunn acting as the hype men. Afterward, Bowens would take the mic talk to the crowd, and ask Gunn to "scissor" him.

Harley Cameron interrupted The Acclaimed's celebration after their win. Harley went on to simply say she had a surprise for the trio, and that she wants to show them who the best musician in AEW is. Billy Gunn had a very simple reply and said that he has two words for her.

"I only have two words for you, su*k it!" Billy Gunn said.
Harley Cameron has a surprise for The Acclaimed next week on #AEWDynamite!Watch #AEWDynamite on TBS!@Bowens_Official | @PlatinumMax | @RealBillyGunn | @itsdanni_ellexo https://t.co/E0DdZ6A3eh

It seems that the feud between QTV and The Acclaimed is far from over, and their attack on Rampage was just the start, with an even bigger feud possibly brewing in the next few weeks.

