Surprise AEW return after nearly a year rocks Dynamite 

The fans in attendance for this week's AEW Dynamite witnessed the return of a popular tag team that came back after nearly a year. The returning Gunn Club now has a huge opportunity ahead of them.

During the February 5, 2025, edition of Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate came down to the ring to celebrate their recent monumental AEW World Tag Team Championship victory. MVP led the charge of the celebratory moments of his faction.

The Franchise Playa gave credit where it was due by endorsing the former champions, Private Party, for putting up a good fight against Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, but simply stated that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. MVP then warned the entire locker room that they would be open for business and take more titles whenever they like.

Just then, the lights went out, and the fans witnessed the return of Austin & Colten, The Gunn Club. The duo received a huge ovation upon their comeback and responded to The Hurt Syndicate.

The Gunn Club went face-to-face with the new tag team champions and expressed their excitement about being back in AEW. Following a heated back-and-forth verbal exchange, MVP granted them their wish and announced a tag title match between The Gunn Club and Hurt Syndicate next week.

With the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn back in the mix, it will be interesting to see if they can make a huge impact by winning the tag team titles in their first match back in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

