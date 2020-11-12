Surprising date for Jon Moxley's AEW World title match against Kenny Omega announced 

AEW officially announced on this week's episode of Dynamite that Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega on the December 2nd edition of Dynamite.

The match being scheduled for a Dynamite episode has naturally caught several fans off guard, as many expected it to be reserved for a main event PPV slot.

AEW is wasting no time booking the second clash between Omega and Mox, and the reigning World Champion even cut a backstage promo to build up the title showdown.

A passionate Jon Moxley had the following to say about his upcoming AEW title match:

"Something occurred to me this weekend at Full Gear when I was enduring more pain than I have ever felt in my life. It wasn't that I didn't want to say the words I quit, it's that I couldn't say the words 'I Quit,' how things have changed! When I first came here, the responsibility of being AEW World Champion didn't really interest me. I just wanted to snap limbs, hurt people, knock people out, the thrill of combat, the roar of the crowd. This is the greatest sport in the world. But change, you grow up in this business, and I realized on Saturday that this Championship represents everybody that can't pay their bills right now. Everybody who is disenfranchised right now. This Championship represents every little kid who gets made fun of for being a pro wrestling fan. I can't quit. I won't quit. I'll never quit, no matter what challenge lays ahead, and right now, there is a big challenge ahead—one of the greatest pro wrestlers that ever lived, Kenny Omega. I've danced with Kenny before, and I won, and it was legendary. But beating Kenny Omega once is one thing. Beating Kenny Omega twice? That takes somebody really special. But it turns out I'm really special. I am the greatest pro wrestler on this planet right now. I create magic in that ring. I create any magic I want, and if anybody can beat Kenny Omega twice, it's me. I'm just a man. One day somebody is going to shut my lights off. It might Kenny Omega, but dude, good luck!"

Kenny Omega also hyped up the match with the following promo:

The speculation going around amongst the fans is that Kenny Omega, who recently brought back 'The Cleaner' gimmick, could dethrone Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion.

However, would it be the right call to book a title change on a Dynamite episode?