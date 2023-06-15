Surprising former WWE name who was fired for posting a photo is backstage at AEW Dynamite

It seems that the AEW signing spree is not over. With Collision set to debut this coming Saturday, the promotion needs to beef up its personnel. According to Fightful, a former member of WWE creative Jimmy Jacobs has just signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Jacobs was spotted backstage at tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite and it seems that he is becoming friendly with a lot of the staff and members of the promotion. As of late, there have been many contributors added to the creative side of the promotion. The addition of the former WWE employee will definitely help the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jacobs is a former long-time superstar for Ring of Honor, competing for the promotion for around a decade. He had stints with several other promotions and competed in the independent circuit for a period of time. In 2015, he worked for WWE as a member of the creative team until 2017. He was fired from the promotion for taking photos with the Bullet Club who were seen floating around outside a show by the Stamford-based promotion.

With a talent of his reputation possibly joining the promotion, and contributing to Collision, fans can expect good things to come. The show will be making its debut this coming Saturday, June 17th, and will be held at the United Center in Chicago.

