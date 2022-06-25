Surprising future teased for AEW star Keith Lee and former WWE Superstar's tag team despite recent differences

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland might just get back on the same page if things go right at Forbidden Door, according to their segment on AEW Rampage.

The duo have had friction between them recently, ever since Strickland eliminated his partner in the last Casino Battle Royale. The betrayal enraged The Limitless One enough to create a considerable rift between them, which has been apparent ever since.

However, Swerve Strickland apparently has no ill-intent towards Keith Lee. Their team has also continued on their winning streak over the last couple of weeks despite their differences.

This week's edition of Rampage featured a backstage segment with Swerve in our Glory. While Swerve Strickland seemed hyped for their Forbidden Door match against El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Keith Lee was more somber.

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager Tony Khan said Forbidden Door wasn't stacked enough so he added Swerve in Our Glory vs Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru/Desperado) to the match card.



TK is one NOTORIOUS man. Tony Khan said Forbidden Door wasn't stacked enough so he added Swerve in Our Glory vs Suzuki-gun (Kanemaru/Desperado) to the match card. TK is one NOTORIOUS man. https://t.co/6ZwjdyoWEx

The Limitless One made it clear that although things were rough between the two of them, they could get back on the same page if they kept winning.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland have quickly become AEW fan favorites after their team-up. It will be interesting to see if they get back together for good and claim victory at the Forbidden Door this Sunday.

