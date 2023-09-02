Surprising opponents revealed for Adam Cole and MJF at AEW All Out

During the latest episode of Rampage, a Battle Royale to decide the next challengers for MJF and Adam Cole's Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles took place. The winner will challenge the champions this Sunday at All Out.

The match was announced a few days ago on Dynamite during a segment that took place between MJF and Adam Cole after All In. They processed the events that took place that night and addressed the future of their titles, as the plans for the battle royale to decide their challengers were already relayed to them that same night.

This match opened the latest episode of AEW Rampage. Several notable tag teams were seen participating in the Battle Royale, including Aussie Open, Best Friends, The Hardys, Dark Order, etc. After some time, only three tag teams were left in the mix: Aussie Open, Best Friends, and The Dark Order.

In the end, however, Dark Order used great teamwork to earn the win, as John Silver eliminated Trent Beretta to become the sole survivor, which earned his team a chance at Better than You Bay-Bay's titles.

MJF and Adam Cole's first title defense will take place this Sunday at All Out. Following competing in two matches at last week's All In event, it remains to be seen in what shape the two stars will be.

