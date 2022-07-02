Surprising star wins the first-ever Royal Rampage, becomes No.1 contender for Jon Moxley's interim AEW World Title

This week's AEW Rampage featured a massive battle royale match, dubbed the Royal Rampage, which was won by House of Black member Brody King.

The special match was the first of its kind, featuring two rings. The rules stated that two separate rings would have their own battle royales, with the winner of each ring finally facing each other at the end of the match. The final two men would also fight under traditional battle royale rules, with the person being thrown over the top rope being eliminated.

The match started off with Hangman Page and Powerhouse Hobbs in the red ring while Darby Allin faced Tony Nese in the blue ring. The potpourri of talent kept on steadily increasing in the ring, with several interesting interactions like Hangman hugging John Silver and Butcher slamming his old rival, Allin.

The battle royale match also saw the in-ring debut of Rush. Furthermore, Matt Hardy also made an appearance, although he was eliminated shortly afterward.

Interestingly, Darby Allin and Brody King outlasted all the other participants to face each other in the final minutes of the match. The House of Black member immediately entered the blue ring, using his considerable size advantage to overpower Darby.

Brody King put Sting's protégé in a sleeper hold while hanging him outside the ring, eventually knocking him out and dropping him to win the Royal Rampage.

Brody King has sealed his ticket to challenging for the interim AEW World Title. It remains to be seen whether he will be to take out Jon Moxley to pull off an upset and become the world champion.

