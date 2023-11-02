Surprising title change on AEW Dynamite! 43-day reign ends due to an outside interference 

An unexpected title change has occurred tonight on AEW Dynamite. After just a month and a half title reign, The Elite have shockingly dropped their Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team titles.

Hangman Page and The Young Bucks put their titles on the line against The Gates of Agony and Brian Cage of The Mogul Embassy. They were the previous title holders before dropping it to The Elite on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam on September 19, 2023.

Adam Page and The Young Bucks seemed to be able to hold their own for the start of the match until Swerve Strickland made his presence known. Last week, he invaded Hangman's home without him in it, and the former AEW World Champion did not forget that.

He had so much of a grudge against Strickland that he was willing to leave his friends to go after him. Page darted after him, leaving the Young Bucks in a two-on-three handicap in the ring, which allowed the Mogul Embassy to take advantage and once more capture the ROH Six-Man Tag titles.

Expand Tweet

The camera panned backstage, where it could be seen that security was holding back both "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland from one another.

It seems that a small rift within The Elite may be brewing as both Omega and Page have drifted apart from the faction.

What were your reactions to this title change tonight on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think