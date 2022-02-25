Surprising update on Brian Cage's AEW contract status - reports

Despite not being on AEW television for almost 5 months at the time of writing, AEW star Brian Cage has had his contract with the company extended.

Cage has not featured for AEW since his rivalry with former stable Team Taz ended on the October 8th 2021 edition of Rampage. Cage was defeated by Ricky Starks for the FTW Championship, a title that Starks has held since the match.

With his extended absence, many fans and people within the industry thought that Cage's time with the company would be up. However, according to Fightful Select, Brian Cage has had an option in his contract to extend, activated.

Covalent TV @covalent_tv Brian Cage will be sticking with #AEW as they have picked up his contract option. Brian Cage will be sticking with #AEW as they have picked up his contract option. https://t.co/KzglhTrNc0

News had apparently broken around the backstage area at the most recent AEW Dynamite event, where sources close to Cage let people know that the former FTW Champion would be sticking around in AEW.

It's unclear whether or not Cage will be used on AEW TV in the near future, however with this news it might not be too long before the big man makes a triumphant return.

Brian Cage made his debut for AEW at Double or Nothing 2020

The former Lucha Underground Champion made an immediate impact when he first appeared in AEW. Taking part in the Casino Ladder Match as a surprise entrant, Cage would go on to win the match and earn himself a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Cage was unsuccessful in challenging Jon Moxley at the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of AEW Dynamite in July 2020. Since then, he has challenged for the TNT Championship that was being held by Darby Allin, however he was unsuccessful in that outing as well.

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite I predict that Brian Cage beats Jon Moxley and wins the AEW world title tonight. I predict that Brian Cage beats Jon Moxley and wins the AEW world title tonight. https://t.co/bVO2weKTMj

Would you like to see Cage in AEW again? Let us know in the comments section below!

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Was extending Brian Cage's contract the right decision? Yes No 3 votes so far