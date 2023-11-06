Suspended AEW star returns [Spoilers]

An AEW star, who was temporarily suspended due to his inappropriate actions against a board member, made his return to the ring at the Ring of Honor tapings recently.

The suspended AEW star in question is the NJPW Strong Open-Weight and ROH World Champion, Eddie Kingston. Kingston won the Ring of Honor World Title by defeating Claudio Castagnoli a few weeks ago. He has been at the forefront of the Tony Khan-owned brand, being its top champion for quite some time.

Last week, Kingston allegedly put his hands on the Ring of Honor board of directors member, Stokely Hathaway. Stokely then proceeded to announce that the ROH World Champion had been suspended for putting his security in danger, and threatening to assault him in front of the entire locker room.

Kingston was nowhere to be seen on any of the shows last week apparently due to his suspension. Meanwhile, Eddie seemed to be back after suspension, as he defended his ROH World Title on the latest Ring of Honor tapings after AEW Collision last Saturday against Angelico.

Moreover, Kingston successfully retained his title against Angelico in a highly competitive encounter. It also marked a great main event to an impressive taped show, which is set to air this coming Thursday. Although Eddie's suspension might have been lifted, he is yet to make an appearance on any AEW show this week.

ROH World Champion will defend his title against an AEW star

Following another successful title defense, Eddie Kingston will be putting his ROH World Title on the line again, sooner than later. Last week on Ring of Honor, Sonjay Dutt approached the board of directors member, Stokely Hathaway backstage to demand a world title match for Jay Lethal.

Although Stokely didn't say no to the match, he told Sonjay that he would talk to his secretary and email him a date soon. This means Eddie Kingston is now slated to defend his ROH world title against Jay Lethal on an unannounced date, and only time will tell when the match will go down.

