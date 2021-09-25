Suzuki-gun challenges Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to a rematch in NJPW after AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

In the main event of this week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Suzuki-gun was beaten by Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. In the show's aftermath, the duo of Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer immediately challenged their rivals to a rematch.

In their post-match promo, Suzuki and Archer recalled "The Suzuki Incident" from Cincinnati and put Homicide on notice for interfering in the main event of Rampage.

Lance Archer went on to "invite" Moxley and Kingston to the NJPW Showdown event in Philadelphia. The former IWGP United States Champion claimed that he and Suzuki want to settle the score in Suzuki-gun style and are willing to do it in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Here's what Suzuki-gun had to say after AEW Rampage: Grand Slam:

By the looks of it, Archer and Suzuki are now set to run it back with Moxley and Kingston at the famous 2300 Arena, also known as the ECW Arena. The match announcement is yet to be confirmed by NJPW. However, the promotion has already acknowledged the post-Rampage callout from Suzuki-gun on social media.

Judging by that, it is only a matter of time before the rematch between Suzuki-gun and Moxley & Kingston is officially confirmed for NJPW Showdown. The event is currently scheduled to run across October 16 and 17th.

Suzuki-gun reunited for the first time in almost two years at AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

On the special two-hour edition of AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, the Suzuki-gun duo of Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer reunited for the first time in almost two years.

The duo has been feuding with Jon Moxley since 2019, and at the All Out pay-per-view, Suzuki made his AEW debut and took out the former AEW World Champion after a wild brawl.

Following a singles rematch on AEW Dynamite between Suzuki and Moxley, the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion reunited with Archer. Not only will the Suzuki-Archer duo compete at NJPW Showdown, but they are also set to team up at the upcoming NJPW Autumn Attack tour.

